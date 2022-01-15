10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.29.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $98.74 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total value of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,402 shares of company stock valued at $41,373,550 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,141,000 after buying an additional 463,597 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.