12,241 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.