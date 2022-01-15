1,317 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $163.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

