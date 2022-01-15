$159.20 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to report sales of $159.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $769.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 923,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69. Traeger has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

