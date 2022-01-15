18,236 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC opened at $60.56 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.