$190.15 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $190.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.30 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,475. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

