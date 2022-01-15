$190.15 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $190.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.30 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of ACLS stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,475. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.