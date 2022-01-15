$2.96 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.93. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $427.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.32. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

