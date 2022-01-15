$203.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce $203.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the lowest is $202.59 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $757.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of BVH opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

In related news, EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,127.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.