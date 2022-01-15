$203.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce $203.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the lowest is $202.59 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $757.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of BVH opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

In related news, EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,127.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.