$21.93 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report $21.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $22.60 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $13.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $75.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259,767 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

