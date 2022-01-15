2,355 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $13,831,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $9,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $250.28 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

