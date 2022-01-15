$26.41 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $26.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $110.09 million, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $110.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $62.65 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $495.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

