2,632 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Barclays by 84.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 86.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

NYSE:BCS opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.