$290.79 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report $290.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.80 million. ExlService posted sales of $248.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ExlService by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.72. 161,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $146.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

