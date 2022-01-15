29,232 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 113,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

QS opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 10.18.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.