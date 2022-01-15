$294.24 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $294.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $300.80 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $221.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 262,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,009. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

