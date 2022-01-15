35,000 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

