36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Trading Down 3.3%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 96,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 40,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRKR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 36Kr by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

