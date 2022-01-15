$394.23 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report sales of $394.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.40 million to $403.06 million. ICF International posted sales of $434.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICFI. upped their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.33. 48,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. ICF International has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

