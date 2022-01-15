46 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 13,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $729.82 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.46.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

