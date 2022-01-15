50,000 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMI opened at $9.71 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.