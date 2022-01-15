$503.38 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post sales of $503.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.36 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 794,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 209,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

