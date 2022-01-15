51,570 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.