689 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 63,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 43,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.