735,000 Shares in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCAIU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,967,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.