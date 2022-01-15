$85.13 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $85.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $45.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $257.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $257.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $363.50 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $365.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.57. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

