880 Shares in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 216,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $112.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95.

