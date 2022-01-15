88mph (MPH) Price Tops $32.35

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $327,953.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $32.35 or 0.00074592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00058997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 442,461 coins and its circulating supply is 423,721 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

