89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get 89bio alerts:

NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 35,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. 89bio has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $318,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.