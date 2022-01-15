$94.44 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post sales of $94.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Xencor reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $215.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 203,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,254. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -370.50 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.