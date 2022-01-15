a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

