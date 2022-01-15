a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE AKA opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

