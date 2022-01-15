AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,077. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.