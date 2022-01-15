Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Up 112.3% in December

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the December 15th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Abcam by 171,447.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abcam by 529.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 387,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Abcam by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.