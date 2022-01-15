AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.87

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 33166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150 over the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $218,454,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $26,554,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

