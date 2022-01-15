Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy of robust earnings surprise trend. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company reported the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. It reported robust growth in key metrics from the pre-pandemic levels. A robust back-to-school season contributed to the company’s upbeat performance. Lower promotions and markdowns, efficient expense management, and strategic investments across marketing, technology and fulfillment aided results. The company issued an upbeat fiscal 2021 view. However, it expects higher operating expense in the fiscal fourth quarter due to elevated fulfillment expenses and marketing spend. Supply-chain disruptions and higher freight cost are likely to persist in the days ahead. As a result, it slashed fiscal fourth quarter sales view on a two-year basis.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

NYSE ANF opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

