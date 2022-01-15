Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AAIF opened at GBX 236 ($3.20) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.20. The stock has a market cap of £404.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 213 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

In other news, insider Robert Kirkby purchased 16,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £38,955.10 ($52,877.83).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

