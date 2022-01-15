Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 8,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,239. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 190,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

