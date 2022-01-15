Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

SIVR stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.