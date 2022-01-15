Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABST. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Absolute Software stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -199.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

