Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target Raised to C$18.75

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.2336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

