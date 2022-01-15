Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target Raised to C$18.75

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.2336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

