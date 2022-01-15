Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.30. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $65.39 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.