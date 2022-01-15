Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,678 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Acutus Medical worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIB shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.