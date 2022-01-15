Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AE stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.