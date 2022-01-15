AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 52.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

