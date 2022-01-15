adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($392.05) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($329.55) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €330.64 ($375.73).

FRA ADS opened at €252.35 ($286.76) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($228.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €264.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €285.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

