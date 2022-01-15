Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $52.06 million and $1.92 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00005479 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00199457 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,831,993 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.