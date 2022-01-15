Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has $155.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.27.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
