Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has $155.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.27.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.