Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

