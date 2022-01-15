Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.73% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,674 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of FMAR stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.