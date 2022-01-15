Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.73% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,674 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of FMAR stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

