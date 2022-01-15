Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

HYT stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

